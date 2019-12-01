Madera County man fires weapon in domestic violence incident: Madera Sheriff’s

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera County man was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges in a domestic violence incident that included a firearm discharge, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 45000 block of Road 621, near Highway 49, in Ahwahnee, around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic violence incident with injuries, the sheriff’s office said. It was also reported that a firearm was fired sometime during the incident.

As deputies responded to the scene, they saw the suspect and his vehicle near Highway 49 and Vista Del Rio Road. The highway was briefly shut down as authorities performed a high-risk vehicle stop.

The suspect, Elyjah Hussey, 22, of Ahwahnee, was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said. Several firearms were found in his vehicle, including the one that was fired at the residence.

Hussey was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections and is facing multiple felony charges of domestic violence, child endangerment, and firing a handgun in a gross negligent manner near a residence.

