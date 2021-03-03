Madera County man confesses to killing his mother, hiding body, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the murder of a woman by her son, Sheriff Tyson Pogue said Wednesday.

Hortencia Arambula, 53 of Madera County, was reported missing by a family member Tuesday evening around 2:00 a.m. Arambula’s husband found her body hidden on a property at the 6000 block of Road 28½ in Madera County. Investigators say there had been an attempt to conceal the body.

One hour later Arambula’s son Luis Javier Arambula, 32 of Madera, confessed to and was arrested for killing his mother, Pogue said. Investigators say Luis Arambula lived in a trailer on the property with his mother.

Deputies say Hortencia Arambula’s husband was out of town on business at the time of the killing.

Sheriff’s deputies say Luis Arambula has a minor criminal history, including a case of vandalism in which his mother Hortencia was the victim in January.

Investigators aren’t saying how Arambula died at this time, adding that the investigation is still in the early stages.