Madera County man arrested for sex trafficking several woman and girls, deputies say

MADERA RANCHOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera Ranchos man has been arrested for sex trafficking several woman and girls, deputies say.

Madera County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 27-year-old Dylan Colby Nichols Dobbs Thursday, after an investigation involving his abuse, coercion, and sex trafficking of a 22-year-old woman.

Dobbs was using social media to contact and befriend potential victims.

Authorities say they believe Dobbs has been sex trafficking several women and girls in the San Francisco Bay and Las Vegas areas and controlling them through coercion, threats, and violence.

Dobbs has been booked into Madera County Department of Corrections and held on $1,025,000 bail for charges of human trafficking, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, financial elder abuse, grand theft and probation violations.

California Highway Patrol is also charging Dobbs with the unrelated shooting that occurred on Highway 41 earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information regarding additional victims to please call at (559) 675-7770.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.