Madera County man arrested for possession, distribution of child sexual abuse imagery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A North Fork man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse imagery, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program regarding possession and distribution of child sexual abuse imagery that was uploaded to the internet in Madera County.

The suspect was identified as Wayeng Cha, 51.

Cha was taken into custody and booked at the Madera County Jail for felony possession and distribution of child sexual abuse imagery.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue says, “I am proud of the swift investigation by our detectives that resulted in this arrest. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office maintains an active relationship with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and is committed to relentlessly pursuing offenders who utilize the internet to victimize children.”

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case or potential victims to please contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center at 559-675-7770.