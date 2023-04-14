MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware that a female has been making phone calls to citizens throughout the county impersonating a Sheriff’s Office employee attempting to collect monetary donations on behalf of MCSO.

Deputies say they will never request funds or personal identifying information over the phone.

Based on the information deputies have been provided, they say the woman requests debit card information for a donation to MCSO between the increments of $20-$100. She may also ask for a home address to send donation information.

Officials the investigation into the identity of this individual remains ongoing and say if you receive a phone call of this nature, to please contact Madera County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (559) 675-7770.