Madera County deputy suffers minor injuries after suspected DUI driver strikes vehicle

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera County Sheriff’s deputy was left relatively unscathed after his vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of driving under the influence late Thursday night.

A deputy was responding to the report of a driver suspected of driving under the influence just before midnight when his vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a car that ran the stop sign in the area of Road 27 and Avenue 17.

The deputy left his vehicle from the passenger side and found the suspect’s car disabled in the roadway with the driver still inside, the Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, identified as Alexis Zarate Aguilar, 24, first refused to exit the vehicle but then tried to flee before being taken into custody.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash and performed a field sobriety test which found Aguilar under the influence.

It was found that Aguilar was possibly involved in several other hit and run crashes within the city and county limits of Madera, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was booked on multiple charges, including felony DUI, felony hit and run and resisting arrest.

The deputy only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

“Deputies face the unknown during every shift, and we thank Deputy Cooper for his immediate call to action that resulted in preventing this suspect from causing any further harm to our community,” said Sheriff Tyson Pogue. We are grateful his injuries were minor, and wish him a swift recovery.”