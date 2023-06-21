MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An individual has been allegedly making scam phone calls to citizens impersonating a Sheriff’s Office employee and asking for payments to an outstanding warrant, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Deputies say they have been made aware of an individual allegedly making scam calls to get payments regarding outstanding warrants and confirm this is a scam.

According to sheriff’s officials, the person is making calls from a phone number similar to their non-emergency line, (559) 675-7770, and they later identify themselves as part of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. They then inform the resident of outstanding warrants that need to be paid over the phone or in person at the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that some common scam calls include:

Informing callers they are eligible to receive a financial grant/payment, but they must pay a fee over the phone to claim the funds

Informing callers an arrest warrant has been or will be issued against them and requesting personal information to match the arrest warrant

Requesting fees be paid over the phone to avoid an arrest or to satisfy delinquent taxes

Deputies remind the public they would never request funds or personal information over the phone and to never share it if they don’t know the caller.

They also encourage residents if they receive a phone call of that nature, to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (559) 675-7770.