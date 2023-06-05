MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says one man is arrested and another is dead after a disturbance led to a shooting in Madera Monday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies say they responded to an incident at a home in the area of D and Ellis Streets in Madera after a cleaning company reported a shots-fired call inside a home they working inside.

The cleaning company told deputies that some sort of family disturbance had broke out among two adult male family members inside the house.

Deputies say an adult male is in custody and they discovered a male body inside the home.

Out of an abundance of caution, area schools were placed on a temporary lockdown while law enforcement personnel secured the scene at the home.

An ongoing investigation is happening according to the authorities.