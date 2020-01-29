Madera County Board of Supervisors candidate arrested on DUI charges

MADERA RANCHOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera County Board of Supervisors candidate was arrested Wednesday morning on charges that include driving while under the influence and hit-and-run resulting in property damage following a DUI-related crash in Madera Ranchos, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. in the area of Avenue 12 and Loren Way, spokesman Anthony Daulton said. Reports indicate the driver fled on foot after the wreck and was arrested around 2 a.m.

Madera County Department of Corrections records indicates Hendrik Edward Block, 43, was booked just before 3 a.m. on charges of DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content of over .08, and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Block is currently running for Madera County Supervisor District 4 under the name Eddie Block, according to his campaign Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

