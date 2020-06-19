Madera County authorities warn of ransom phone scam

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County officials warned Friday of a ransom phone scam following several reports from residents.

An unlisted caller, who claimed to be with the Mexican Mafia, told victims they kidnapped their daughter and demanded a phone payment of $1,000, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities urged residents who receive such a call to hang up and dial 911.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know