Madera County authorities warn of ransom phone scam

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County officials warned Friday of a ransom phone scam following several reports from residents.

An unlisted caller, who claimed to be with the Mexican Mafia, told victims they kidnapped their daughter and demanded a phone payment of $1,000, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities urged residents who receive such a call to hang up and dial 911.

