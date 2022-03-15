FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno Police have made an arrest in connection to the Ruth’s Chris Steak House shooting two weeks ago, that left a man in critical condition.

Police say they now believe the shooting was the result of an argument over a ‘love triangle’.

24-year-old Amoni Joseph Riley is facing attempted murder charges in connection to the shooting.

People at the River Park Shopping Center say they feel a bit of relief knowing the suspect is behind bars.

“It was a warning, it was concerning but to know he’s locked up is a huge relief, to say the least,” Ruben Mireles, a River Park shopper said.

Police say that tips from the community helped them track Riley down, all the way to Sacramento where he was staying with family after the shooting happened.

Officials say Riley knew the victim and confronted him at the restaurant in what they are calling a ‘love triangle situation.’

“He is not a gang member. The victim was not a gang member. The victim is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries. They’re not life-threatening but he does have significant injuries,” Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mark Salazar said.

Investigators say they are still looking for the gun used in the shooting.

“We’ve had some very high profile incidents three or four that I can name. Here in the last couple of months but it’s also important to note all of them have been solved,” Deputy Salazar said.