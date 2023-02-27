LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Los Banos resident has been arrested for an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Volta Road in Los Banos after reports of a shooting were called in. A 38-year-old, Rehanna James Reese, had shot at a vehicle occupying the caller and her friend, according to officials.

Deputies say one of the victims sustained minor injuries. Reese remained on the scene and was detained by deputies shortly after they arrived.

Deputies searched the property and found the firearm in the suspect’s vehicle and ultimately, Reese was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to officials.