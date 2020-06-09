Los Banos Police search for persons of interest in the death of 31-year-old

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Los Banos Police say they have identified two persons of interest in the death of 31-year-old Rigoberto Fernandez Perez, of Los Banos.

Detectives said they identified Arviel Hernandez, 41, and Carlos Hernandez, 21 as persons of interest in the death of Perez.

Police said the two men are known to Perez and believed to be avoiding investigators.

According to police, they were dispatched to the area of Pacheco Boulevard and Mercy Springs Road after receiving reports of a disturbance between Perez and at least three other men around 3:45 a.m. on March 13.

Police said a witness with a cellphone video came forward after capturing the disturbance on video while traveling to work. A white van seen in the video has been recovered by detectives.

Detectives also developed information about a blue Honda that may be connected to the homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Surina Gonzales at (209) 827-2524 or Detective Richard Mancera at (209) 827-2529.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.