Los Banos Police arrest suspect in shooting at Home Depot parking lot

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday morning at the Home Depot.

Police reported just before 8 a.m. that officers responded to the Home Depot, located at the southeast corner of Highway 152 and Place Road, for reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and is not gang-related. The suspect is in custody and the business is open to the public.

The condition of the victim is unknown.