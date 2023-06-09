LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting was reported to the Los Banos Police Department on Friday, according to a social media post from the Los Banos police.

Officers said that the shooting was being investigated at the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and Tanner Road.

The social media post by Los Banos Police Department stated that one adult male was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Officers announced to the public that the traffic on Pacheco Boulevard remains open at the time, but they asked to avoid the area if it was possible to do so.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.