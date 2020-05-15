Los Banos officer injured after intentionally struck by tractor driver, police say

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Los Banos police officer was injured early Friday morning after a skid steer driven by a 26-year-old man turned and intentionally struck an officer, according to Los Banos Police.

Police said Darwin Corrales, 26, of Los Banos, was arrested after police received reports of a Skid Steer Loader intentionally crashing into vehicles around 12:30 a.m. near Mercey Springs Road and Santa Cruz Way.

Los Banos Police

When officers arrived they said they tried to stop the skid steer which was driven by Corrales when he failed to stop and turned the skid steer and intentionally struck one of the officers, injuring him and drove through a nearby field, police said.

Police said Corrales continued for around 3 miles, damaging private property that included wooden fencing and a metal gate at an apartment complex.

The loader became disabled in the 1600 Block of east Pacheco Boulevard when it collided into a metal pole and could not continue forward.

Officers said they used a stun gun and pepper spray to subdue Corrales and take him into custody.

The injured officer was transported to the Los Banos Memorial Hospital for treatment and is currently home recovering.

