Los Banos homicide suspects arrested at U.S./Mexico border

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Friday they arrested two persons of interest in the homicide of a Los Banos man at the U.S./Mexico border.

Los Banos Police said the two men arrested in connection to the death of 31-year-old Rigoberto Fernandez Perez, of Los Banos.

According to Police, they were dispatched to the area of Pacheco Boulevard and Mercy Springs Road after receiving reports of a disturbance between Perez and at least three other men around 3:45 a.m. on March 13.

Detectives identified Arviel Hernandez, 41, and Carlos Hernandez, 21 as persons of interest in the death of Perez on June 9.

Police announced they arrested The Hernandez’s after Border Patrol agents at the border confirmed their warrants.

Authorities said Biridiana Carrillo, 37, was also taken into custody for her involvement in this case. She, along with two other members of her family are being charged as accessories in Perez’s death.

The Hernandez’s are currently at the Imperial County Jail pending extradition to Merced County.

