KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are looking for the people they say broke into a car, stole a woman’s wallet and used it at a store in Hanford on Sunday.

Deputies from the Kings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the Armona Central Assembly of God Church on Sunday regarding a vehicle break-in. The victim reported that her vehicle was broken into and her wallet stolen during a church service, according to a report from deputies.

The victim discovered two fraudulent charges on her stolen credit card from a Hanford Lowe’s store. Officials from the store were able to give deputies photos of a man and a woman who they say purchased items with the stolen credit card.





Photos provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Department

The suspects have not yet been identified. Anyone who has more information on the man and woman is asked to contact Deputy Coehlo at (559) 530-1444, call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (559) 852-4554 or message the Kings County Sheriff’s Office on social media.