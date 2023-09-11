FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have released a photo of the vehicle they believe has a direct link to the July 2022 murder of Isaac Vallejo.

They say the suspect or suspects in the vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, used an accelerant to ignite both the front and back doors of Vallejo’s family home in the 200 block of North College Avenue on July 6, 2022.

“We are confident that somebody out there knows what happened, that somebody out there who was maybe involved, um, knows that now, we are a step closer. And we are not gonna stop. Whoever committed this murder is gonna be brought to justice,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

To try and keep the investigation in the minds of the public, Fresno Police, alongside Valley Crime Stoppers, revealed new billboards, 10 of which, will be put up across major roads in the city.

The billboards call for justice for the 7-year-old, and detail a $12,500 reward to catch his killer.

“We want them to not forget. Just like we have not forgotten. We had a 7-year-old little boy who was murdered. Who burned alive,” said Balderrama.

Police say Vallejo’s body was found in a second-story bedroom, while three adults and two children escaped.

That included the boy’s 14-year-old brother who had to jump from an upstairs window to get out alive.

Now, the house has been demolished, but the empty lot serves as a painful reminder.

“When you drive by and just see the empty lot where kids used to play and have a lem.. Have a lemonade stand you know. So yeah, it just sucks,” said neighborhood resident Guillermo Esqueda.

Esqueda has lived in the neighborhood of the fire for 10 years, he even gave us a video he took from that fateful morning.

He told us he and his wife have continued to pray for justice for the young boy.

He said with the picture of the suspect’s car now out in the public, his prayers might be answered.

“Hopefully I mean there’s enough information and hopefully that somebody that recognizes it or knows it, says something about it. You know, this is a child that you know lost his life,” said Esqueda.

Fresno Police ask that if you have any information on the suspect vehicle, or the case itself, you give them a call at 559-621-7000.