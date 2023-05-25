MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown was placed on Mariposa Elementary School and Mariposa County High School on Thursday as a precautionary measure because of a suspicious person in the area, deputies say.

According to a social media post from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure while deputies were searching the area.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the lockdown was lifted after deputies cleared and located the subject.

Deputies said that there was no threat to any students or staff, which allowed the school to go back to their normal activities.