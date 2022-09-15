MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school in Madera was put under lockdown on Thursday after a false report of an armed individual on the campus was made to the officers, police say.

Madera Police Officers searched Maltida Torres High School. Officers searched the campus and it was determined that there wasn’t a threat to students.

School officials say the lockdown started just after 1:00 p.m. and was lifted around 2:00 p.m.

According to the school staff, counselors are available to help students with any issues regarding these false reports.

Authorities ask parents to be vigilant and talk to the students about the consequences of making these false reports.