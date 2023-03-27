MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County law enforcement has issued a “shelter in place” request Monday morning, for Road 225 between Tera Tera Ranch Road and Saginaw Creek.

Madera County issued the alert around 11:45 p.m. due to what officials described as increased law enforcement activity in the area while they were searching for a suspect. County officials are asking people to “go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows.”

According to officials, residents are being asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious person in the area. There will be an increase in law enforcement activity in the area. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.