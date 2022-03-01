FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Residents are concerned for safety after a 24-year-old man was shot at River Park Shopping Center on Monday night.

“My initial reaction…is shock,” said Fresno resident Espi Sandoval. “I mean I can not believe what is happening in our city. I am really worried.”

“Bystanders could be at the wrong place at the wrong time and by no fault of their own get hurt and that I… should be concerning to all of us,” said Selma resident Estella Kesler.

Kesler says she comes to River Park Shopping Center a couple of times each week.

“I come here because I like to be safe,” she said.

But after she heard that a man was shot outside of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House she said she has security concerns.

“I hope they take care of it quickly because I don’t want this to be somewhere I don’t come anymore,” Kesler said.

Sandoval says he comes to the Village Shoes store with his wife. When he saw the front window shattered by gunfire, he said he couldn’t believe it.

“The biggest worry is that a lot of us come here and we bring our families here and it is starting to worry a lot of us,” Sandoval said.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said around 10 pm Monday, two men in their 20s got into a verbal argument that turned into a physical fight inside of Ruth’s Christ Steak House. Balderrama said a 24-year-old man ran outside, was chased, and then shot by the suspect.

“This is not an isolated incident this was a targeted hit,” said Balderrama.

Police do not know if the shooting is gang-related. Balderrama said the victim and suspect know each other.

The victim was taken to CRMC and is expected to survive. Village Shoes was also hit by gunfire. A manager told our station that the store was closed and no employees were inside when the gunfire rang out.

Officials said no one else was injured in the incident.

In the last year and a half, there have been several shootings at Fresno shopping centers but Balderrama said violent crime has been trending down for 2022 and the shootings at malls and restaurants are rare.

In 2022 there have been 76 shootings in the city limits of Fresno. Compared to last year at this time, there were 108 shootings.

The police department has reported seven homicides for 2022 so far. Last year at this time, there were 14 homicides.

“It is safe to go there and these things don’t happen very often,” said Balderrama. “Anytime something like this happens we do work with the mall security to make sure we have a strong presence to deter any violent crime.”

Police have not arrested a suspect. Balderrama said the suspect is a man in his 20s who took off in a silver sedan. Police do have surveillance video but are asking anyone with any information to call the police.

River Park is scheduled to have a farmers market Tuesday night. Balderrama confirmed police officers will be at the shopping center and added officers are normally there due to the high number of people gathering.