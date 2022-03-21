CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police have arrested two men accused of robbing and attacking a pregnant woman on Friday. Police say one of the suspects still had the victim’s credit cards when he was taken into custody.

The woman was attacked in broad daylight, and in a matter of seconds.

People that fill up at the Shell Gas Station at Willow and Nees Avenues, where the robbery took place, are on edge after hearing what happened.

“It’s really getting bad in this area and I just think you have to have your head on a swivel and know who’s around you,” customer Doug Twitty said.

“Honestly Thank god for another day because they could have had weapons or anything worse than that,” another customer said.

Police say 41-year-old Joey Tyler and 43-year-old Jose Garcia stole the victim’s purse and kicked her in the stomach before they drove off.

The two used the woman’s credit cards minutes after the robbery. Police say the citywide camera network and surveillance video helped them track the two suspects.

“There was a lot of videotapes to go through and a lot of evidence to sort through,” Clovis Police Sergent Jim Koch said.

Police say Tyler was still in possession of one of the victim’s credit cards, and the white car they used in the robbery was also stolen according to police.

“We like to remind people that when you’re out in public, you have to be aware of your surrounding, it was just a matter of seconds from the time the suspects saw the victim and were able to grab her purse,” Sergent Koch said.

Tyler and Garcia are facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.