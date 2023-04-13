TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several suspects have been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and other charges after Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies found a loaded gun inside a cereal box at a residence in Earlimart.

TCSO SWAT Detectives served a search warrant and arrest warrants at a home on the 1200 block of East Cannon in Earlimart related to an armed robbery investigation.

During the warrant, detectives arrested 23-year-old Alexander Torres and 19-year-old Angel Pena for their involvement in an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in Earlimart on April 5.

During the incident, the victim was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint and then pistol-whipped in the head multiple times. The third suspect, 24-year-old Michael Flores was not home but was later arrested in Porterville.

Angel Pena, 19 Michael Flores, 24 Sabrina Esparza, 21 Linda Blair, 46 Alexander Torres, 23 Raul Esparza, 52

Detectives say they also found a loaded gun hidden in a cereal box in the kitchen, as well as meth packaged for sale and sales ledgers inside the bedroom of 46-year-old Linda Blair and 52-year-old Raul Esparza. Their daughter, 21-year-old Sabrina Esparza, shared a room with the robbery suspect, Alexander Torres, and their two-year-old child.

Torres and Sabrina Esparza were also charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and child endangerment.

Officials say the two-year-old was placed into protective custody. Two more children of Blair and Esparza, ages 11 and 17, were also placed into protective custody.

All six adults were booked into the South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.