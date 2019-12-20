Liquor theft from a Fresno gas station caught on camera

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A suspected thief is seen on a security camera footage taking a bottle of high-end from behind the counter at a Fresno gas station.

It happened earlier this week at the Shell gas-station on McKinley Avenue and Peach Avenue.

The footage shows a man and woman make a series of transactions and then the man walks in and out of the store several times before reaching over the counter and swiping the bottle of liquor worth around $60.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Fresno Police.

