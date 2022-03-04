HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford store will no longer be able to sell alcohol after the licensee tried to arrange for an undercover state ABC agent to have sex with the licensee’s friend, according to the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The state agency announced Friday that Bubba’s Food & Liquor, at 929 North 10th Avenue in Hanford, had its license to sell alcohol permanently revoked because the licensee and an employee solicited the ABC agent for the act of prostitution.

According to the ABC, the licensee violated California Penal Code 647(b) when he attempted to arrange unlawful sex for a friend with the undercover ABC agent.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint about illicit activities at the premises.