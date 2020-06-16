Liquor store armed robber arrested with a stolen gun, deputies say

RAISIN CITY, California (KGPE) – An armed robbery of a liquor store in Raisin City Monday ended with the arrest of a man from Kerman, deputies say.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into Bees Market on Bowles Avenue at around 1 p.m. and pulled out a handgun. Deputies say he told the clerk to fill a bag with cash.

“While the clerk was loading up the bag with cash, the suspect actually made some threats toward him and fired a round into the ground of the store pretty close to the clerk,” said Tony Botti with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they received a description of the suspect’s vehicle and later stopped 37-year-old David Ybarra in Kerman. They say he had the bag of cash from the robbery, along with a stolen gun.

David Ybarra, 37 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

According to investigators, the gun Ybarra used was stolen in a burglary the previous week. He was arrested on felony charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

