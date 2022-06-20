LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lindsay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of his brother, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say they received a call about an assault on the 21600 block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay.

When they arrived, they say they found 47-year-old Michael Caraballo unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they identified Michael’s brother, 54-year-old Raul Caraballo Jr., as a suspect.

Deputies say witnesses reported that the brothers lived together, and got into a fight when Michael became unconscious.

Raul was arrested and is facing homicide charges according to authorities.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.