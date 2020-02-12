Lindsay home invasion suspect who was shot and killed identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape police_1531623025617.JPG_48622233_ver1.0_640_360_1543794920341.jpg.jpg

TULARE COUNTY,  California (KSEE/KGPE) The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Lindsay earlier this month.

The shooting happened during the home invasion on Feb. 4.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man who was killed was identified as Ignacio Jacobo of Visalia, 52.

RELATED STORY: Man killed after Lindsay home invasion turns into gun battle

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Kalender or Sergeant Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

LATEST POST

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know