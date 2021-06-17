Lemoore woman arrested for attempted murder

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from Lemoore was arrested for attempted murder after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says she shot another woman in the stomach.

On May 11, deputies say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 13000 block of S. Marks Avenue in Caruthers. That’s where they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was airlifted to the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

Investigators established that 30-year-old Crystal Quair was responsible for the shooting and that she and the victim knew each other and had ongoing problems. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was located June 9 at an apartment complex in Lemoore.

Quair was arrested and booked into jail on an attempted murder charge.