Lemoore traffic stop nets Atascadero man after discovery of drugs, a weapon and fradulent debit cards

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Atascadero man was arrested on multiple charges Monday after a Lemoore officer conducted a traffic stop and found drugs, a weapon and some debit cards belonging to other people, according to Lemoore Police.

An officer pulled over a GMC pickup truck around 8 a.m. in the area of 1200 Sierra Circle for an equipment violation, said Lt. Matt Smith. The driver, identified as Richard Corbitt, 26, of Atascadero, was unlicensed and on Post Community Release Supervision.

An investigation found that Corbitt was in possession of illegal narcotics.

A search of the pickup resulted in the discovery of three boxes of ammunition, a loaded firearm, and additional illegal narcotics that included methamphetamine and fentanyl, Smith said. Further investigation found that Corbitt had debit cards belonging to other people and receipts showing fradulent withdrawals from those cards totalling over $2,000.

Corbitt was booked into the Kings County Jail on several felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying firearm concealed in a vehicle and participating in a criminal street gang.

His bail was set at $140,000.

Smith said Corbitt was already out on bail in San Luis Obispo County on multiple charges.

