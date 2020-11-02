Lemoore Police still looking for suspect in fight, shooting; 4 others arrested

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four men were arrested after a fight and a shooting at a gas station in September, and authorities are still looking for a fifth suspect, the Lemoore Police Department said Monday.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 1700 block of west Bush Street. When officers arrived, everyone was gone.

Police found evidence that a large fight occurred and a person was shot at.

Lemoore detectives said they took over the investigation and with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force identified and arrested several people as the suspects involved in the fight and the shooting.

Here are the four men who were arrested:

20-years-old Damarea Alexander

18-years-old Darrieon Corbert

18-years-old Elijah Jones

18-years-old Angel Villasenor

They were all booked into the Kings County Jail.

Police said they have an active warrant for 20-year-old Arron Villagran. If you have any information, contact the Lemoore Police Department at (559) 924-5333.

Arron Villagran

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.