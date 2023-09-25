LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly making shooting threats to a school in Lemoore, the Lemoore Police Department said on Monday.

Officers say they conducted a lockdown drill on campus along with the staff of Lemoore Elementary School on Monday around 11:14 a.m. Minutes after the drill was completed, the school received a phone call from an unknown male stating he was going to “shoot up the school”.

Police say they, along with the staff, conducted an actual lockdown out of an abundance of caution, meanwhile officers investigated and evaluated the credibility of the threat.

According to the Lemoore Police Detectives, they were able to quickly identify the caller and locate him in the City of Fresno with the assistance of the Fresno Police Department. The suspect was a juvenile, and he was placed under arrest and booked at the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of criminal threats.