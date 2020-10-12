Lemoore man was on drugs when he crashed car into house killing a man, police say

He pointed a gun at an officer before his arrest, police say

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after the Lemoore Police Department says he crashed into a house — killing a man who was inside.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Avenue.

Lemoore Police said they respond to a car that crashed into a home pinning a man between debris and the car. The man was then transported to the Adventist Medical Center in Hanford where he later died.

When officers arrived on the scene, 19-year-old Roger Cabuenas Jr., of Lemoore, who police identified as the driver, ran from officers and fell to the ground, according to police.

Police said when officers tried to apprehend Cabuenas, he pointed a loaded firearm at one of the officers. However, officers were able to take him into custody.

Police said Cabuenas was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Cabuenas was held on $305,000 bail at the Kings County Jail.

