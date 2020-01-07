Lemoore man charged with attempted murder after police standoff

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) – 41-year-old Teddy Mata charged with attempted murder and 8 other felonies after he barricaded himself inside his home and shot over 40 times, according to Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall.

Kendall said the incident began when Mata came home and threated his girlfriend and children with a gun.

“Erratic gunshots happened throughout the night,” said neighbor Richard Lebo.

When officers arrived to help, Kendall said he barricaded himself in his living room and shot out the front door more than 40 times. No one was hurt or killed but neighbors are worried.

