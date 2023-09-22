LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect arrested following a deadly shooting in Lemoore on Friday was previously wanted for a deadly shooting at a Fresno smoke shop at the end of 2022, according to police.

Officers say the incident in Lemoore on Friday began when they received a call shortly after midnight to the area of N. Olive and W. D Streets regarding gunshots being heard.

Upon arrival, officers say they located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate medical attention, but the male was later pronounced dead at the scene. The scene was secured, and detectives responded.

During the investigation, detectives say they developed leads on a possible suspect location. While conducting surveillance on the location, officers saw four possible suspects exit the location and get into a vehicle. Three were detained after a traffic stop and a fourth fled from the scene. That fourth suspect was eventually arrested and identified as 20-year-old Tishawn Thorton of Fresno.

According to the Lemoore Police Department, after obtaining his identity, detectives learned that he had active arrest warrants out of Fresno on suspicion of homicide, robbery, and firearm charges. Officials say Thorton was also a suspect in a deadly smoke shop shooting at the end of 2022 in Fresno that left a man dead.

During this investigation, detectives say they were able to gather enough evidence against Thorton to place him under arrest on suspicion of homicide.

The Lemoore Police Department asks anyone with more information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 924-9574.