Law enforcement, community reacts to Kings County employee and off-duty Lemoore officer murder-suicide

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – Family and friends did not want to go on camera but many tell us Jonathan Diaz was an excellent person and police officer for Lemoore PD.

On Sunday, there was a small makeshift memorial in front of the Lemoore Police Department in memory of 31-year-old Jonathan Diaz.

He was killed in murder-suicide stemming from a domestic violence incident that happened at a birthday party Saturday night.

“As a community it’s very devastating to see something like this go on, especially involving two local police officers,” says Sheriff Dave Robinson with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson says Diaz – an officers for just a few years – was a father of two and a respected police officer.

Photos show Diaz in September 2018, receiving the Public Safety Officer of the Year Award.

Robinson says Diaz was recently assigned to the Kings County Major Crime Task Force.

“My gut tells me he was a really good cop, that Ddiaz was a really good cop and that’s why he was assigned to that task force,” he expressed.

Deputies say Ramino Trevino Jr. worked for the county as a Welfare Fraud Investigator for about 5 years.

But several years prior, deputies say Trevino Jr. was arrested for public intoxication.

Though Robinson says there’s no reports of any past domestic violence incidents.

“Sometimes what goes on behind close doors is a mystery to all of us,” he says.

Neighbors say Trevino Jr. just moved into the neighborhood but his father, who he shot, lives around the corner.

They say they never had any problems.

“I didn’t expect that to happen you know, it’s super calm here, everyone is friendly,” says Julio Arevalo, a nearby neighbor.

Rebecca Campbell, County Administrative Officer with the Kings County Board of Supervisors issued the following statement:

“The Board of Supervisors and the County were deeply saddened to hear about the shooting that took place last evening involving a County employee and an off-duty police officer. We want to express our deepest condolences to the victims and extend our support to their families and everyone impacted by this tragic event. There are no words that can fully express the shock that is running through our community today. Let’s be there for each other as we navigate through this tragedy together.”

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid their respects on social media upon learning of the tragic news.

Sending Prayers to LemoorePlease join Sheriff Boudreaux in sending prayers to the men and women of the Lemoore Police… Posted by Tulare County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 3, 2019







