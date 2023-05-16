VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is behind bars after an alleged late-night shooting in a Visalia neighborhood, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say, on Monday at around 10:00 p.m. officers were called to the area of Mooney Boulevard and Riggin Avenue for reports of a man with a gun.

According to officials, several callers told dispatch the man was wearing a backpack and had shot several rounds in the area.

When officers arrived they say found 33-year-old Gabriel Sahagun at the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Wren Avenue. They say Sahagun was carrying an open backpack in front of his body and refused to comply with the officers, he ran from officers but was caught and arrested.

Visalia Police officers say they found two loaded semi-automatic handguns and ammunition inside Sahagun’s backpack. Several shell casings were also found in the area.

Sahagun was transported to the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for charges related to negligent discharge of a firearm, firearm possession, narcotics possession, and resisting arrest, officials say.