PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand Avenue following a report of an explosion.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the windows to the residence were discovered to be shattered and an exterior wall was found to have shifted about five inches due to the explosion, according to the police department.

Two people inside were found to have first and second-degree burns, and officers say 19-year-old Sunny Roach and another 19-year-old were transported to the hospital.

Officers say a subsequent search of the property found evidence consistent with a Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction lab. No other injuries were reported but officers say the incident took place close to an area shared by children.

Officials say Sunny Roach was arrested after being treated for his injuries and was later booked on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and child endangerment.