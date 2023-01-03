FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested in Fresno County on Tuesday after deputies say he was found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl as well as over a pound of Heroin inside his car.

Investigators say Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los Angeles was found in the area of I-5 and Highway 33 near Cantua Creek. A vehicle search found the drugs inside. Investigators say the Fentanyl’s street value was approximately $230,000 and the Heroin’s street value was $12,000.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Miranda-Muro qualified for 2020’s COVID-initiated “Zero Dollar Emergency Bail Rule.” Officials confirmed that he was not in Fresno County Jail on Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Office officials state that Fresno County’s presiding judges have chosen to keep the order in place.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to report it anonymously by calling the Narcotics Hotline at 1-800-660-1086 or emailing drugtip@fresnosheriff.org.