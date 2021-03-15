Kristin Smart case leads deputies to search California home 24 years later, investigators say

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office Monday served a search warrant at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores.

Flores is the father of Paul Flores, who remains the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996, Sheriff’s office officials say. Deputies say the search warrant being executed is sealed and further details will not be shared with the public.

Investigators say they have been authorized to use cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) during the course of the search.

The process could potentially take one to two days to complete, deputies said.