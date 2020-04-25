Kori Muhammad now faces life in prison, not the death penalty

Muhammad was found guilty Wednesday for the 2017 murders of four men

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Two days after a jury found him guilty in the deaths of four men, Kori Muhammad withdrew his not guilty by insanity plea in a Fresno County courtroom Friday. Doing so, helped get the death penalty off the table.

When pressed by the judge about withdrawing his plea, all he had to say was, “It’s something I’m willing to sacrifice.”

Muhammad was found guilty on Wednesday after court was on hiatus for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was convicted on one count of first-degree murder of David Jackson, also on three counts of second-degree murders of Carl Williams, Zackary Randalls, and Mark Gassett.

Richard Beshwate, one of Muhammad’s defense attorneys, said he was encouraged after seeing the jury’s verdict return with mostly second-degree murder charges.

“There was still one count remaining that left him eligible for the death penalty, but it appeared as though the jury was certainly supportive of the idea he was suffering from mental health issues,” Beshwate said.

The sanity trial scheduled for Monday has now been canceled.

During Friday’s hearing, Muhammad still managed to slip in, “Let black people go,” as well as mentioning the need for reparations for African Americans.

Beshwate believes one of the reasons his client is at peace now is because he’s been able to say those things.

“He’s hoping that people take notice that there are racial issues in the country that still need to be addressed,” Beshwate said.

In 2017, Muhammad first shot and killed Williams, who was a security guard at a Motel 6. He would kill the other three men in a shooting spree in Downtown Fresno days later.

Muhammad has said he targeted Jackson, Randalls and Gassett because they were white.

With the death penalty off the table, Muhammad now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 22.

