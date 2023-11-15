MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a $500 generator, officers announced on Wednesday.

Officials say the man stole the generator from a local retail establishment.

According to the police department, the man entered the store and walked out with the new generator. Police say that he stuffed it in the back seat of the vehicle before driving away.

The City of Madera’s Police Department encourages anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information to call (559) 675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.