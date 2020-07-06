Kingsburg woman arrested for stealing vehicle and attempting to enter closed property, police says

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle and attempting to access closed property Sunday morning, police says.

Selma Police says they received a call of a woman trying to gain access to McCall Village, 1701 E. Dinuba Avenue at around 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say a mobile home park manager prevented the woman from getting onto the property and later saw the woman drive off the property in a newer Ford Edge. It was later confirmed the woman stole the Ford once she found the keys in the car.

The woman was later identified as Rosa Hernandez Chavarria, 29, of Kingsburg.

Hours later at 12:35 p.m., a Selma officer says they spotted the stolen Ford, driven by Chavarria, and made an enforcement stop on the car at Rose and Mitchell Avenues. Chavarria admitted she stole the Ford after locating the ignition keys in the vehicle.

Chavarria was booked at Fresno County Jail for stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, felony probation violation, and unlicensed driver

