Kingsburg man arrested on child molestation charges, police say

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg man was arrested on child molestation charges, the Kingsburg Police Department said Thursday.

Kingsburg police arrested Luke Bese, 27, on June 8 during a traffic stop after a warrant was issued for Bese in May, police said.

Bese was booked into the Fresno County Jail on $35,000 bail and later bonded out of custody.

Any with information regarding the case should contact Detective Eric Vasquez or Sgt. Shaun Stephens at (559) 897-4418.

