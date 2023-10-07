TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a Kingsburg country club was burglarized early Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the Kings River Golf and Country Club in the 3100 block of Avenue 400 in Kingsburg for a burglary.

Photos shared by the department reveal smashed windows and broken glass. Detectives are actively investigating the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed whether or not anything was stolen and will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.