KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Kingsburg couple arrested for child abuse, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two were arrested for child abuse in Kingsburg on Thursday, police say.

Kingsburg police officers say they were called out to an elementary school on January 13 and met with Child Protective Services and school staff who reported visible injuries on a small child.

The small child and an older sibling were taken into protective custody that day according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Kingsburg police officers executed an arrest and search warrants for Ashley Riedel, 39, and Angela Riedel, 41, on child abuse and corporal injury to a child.

  • Ashley Riedel, 39.
  • Angela Riedel, 41.

The Court issued a protective order for the safety of the victims and the community. The couple’s children have been in protective custody and away from harm since the incident was reported in January.

During this investigation, Kingsburg detectives say they also obtained evidence of an assault with a deadly weapon by Angela Riedel who they say struck a teenager that lived in the neighborhood.

Detectives say Angela Riedel drove her pickup truck close to a teen who was riding his bicycle running him off the road and causing him to fall off his bike.

Both suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail and are being held without bail.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact the Kingsburg Police Department, at (559) 897-4418.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.