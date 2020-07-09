Kingsburg couple arrested for child abuse, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two were arrested for child abuse in Kingsburg on Thursday, police say.

Kingsburg police officers say they were called out to an elementary school on January 13 and met with Child Protective Services and school staff who reported visible injuries on a small child.

The small child and an older sibling were taken into protective custody that day according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Kingsburg police officers executed an arrest and search warrants for Ashley Riedel, 39, and Angela Riedel, 41, on child abuse and corporal injury to a child.

Ashley Riedel, 39.

Angela Riedel, 41.

The Court issued a protective order for the safety of the victims and the community. The couple’s children have been in protective custody and away from harm since the incident was reported in January.

During this investigation, Kingsburg detectives say they also obtained evidence of an assault with a deadly weapon by Angela Riedel who they say struck a teenager that lived in the neighborhood.

Detectives say Angela Riedel drove her pickup truck close to a teen who was riding his bicycle running him off the road and causing him to fall off his bike.

Both suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail and are being held without bail.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact the Kingsburg Police Department, at (559) 897-4418.

