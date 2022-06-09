KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A church was vandalized with what is being described as hate-based and sacrilegious imagery according to Kingsburg Police Department officials
On June 1, around 6:18 p.m.officers responded to a vandalism call at the Kingsburg Covenant Church that had happened inside the Youth Center.
Investigators say they determined that about $8000 dollars of damages had been done to the interior of the building.
Damages which investigators say included “hate-based” sacrilegious related words phrases and symbols painted on the walls, mirrors, couches, kitchen counters, bathrooms, and interior doors/windows.
Investigators also say they found several vulgarities which also had sacrilegious phrases on of them believed to be anti-LGBTQ.
Officers say they believe the vandalism took place between May 30 and June 1.
Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact Kingsburg Police at (559)897-4418.