Kings County Sheriff’s Office: Second victim of murder-suicide incident dies days after his son allegedly shot him

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE) – The father of the man who killed himself after shooting dead his off-duty officer friend, died from his injuries, authorities announce.

The murder-suicide happened Nov. 2 in Hanford after Ramiro Trevino Jr., 32, and his pregnant girlfriend were involved domestic violence dispute.

His friend, off-duty Lemoore Police Officer, Jonathan Diaz, 31, and Trevino’s father, Ramiro Trevino Sr., were able to rescue his girlfriend from the room the couple was in.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says Trevino Jr. was beating and choking her. Immediately after getting the victim outside of the home, they heard a gunshot from inside.

“Diaz and Trevino Sr. immediately ran back into the residence upon hearing the gunshot to check on Trevino Jr. Upon entry into the residence Diaz and Trevino Sr. encountered Trevino Jr. who had armed himself with multiple firearms. While attempting to diffuse the situation Diaz was fatally shot and Trevino Sr. was shot and critically injured. After shooting Diaz and Trevino Sr., Trevino Jr. committed suicide by shooting himself in the head,” said a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Trevino Sr. died Nov. 4 after being treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

Some ways to honor fallen officer Jonathan Diaz: Donate to the memorial fund and/or attend the following memorial services:

Public Viewing

Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saint Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church

870 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Vigil Service

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Saint Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church

870 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Funeral Mass

Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Saint Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church

870 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Burial

Sunflower Fields Cemetery

9660 18th Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

